Porsche Has Produced its 100,000th Taycan

•    Porsche has produced the 100,000th unit of its Taycan electric sedan.

•    The U.S. and Chinese markets are where it sells the most Taycans, not too surprisingly.

•    Porsche wants to increase its percentage of EV sales to 50 percent by 2025.

When Porsche announced that it would be offering its first electric vehicle, many were skeptical that it would be a success. After all, the company is known for the performances offered by its gasoline-powered engines. 

Time has shown that fans of the brand were ready for the electric shift. What’s more those fans proved, once again, that they are exceptionally loyal. 

Porsche announced this week that it has reached an important milestone with its first all-electric car:  it has produced the 100,000th Taycan. Here's what the company had to say about the achievement: 

“On 7 November, the 100,000th Taycan rolled off the production line. The milestone car left the assembly line about three years after production first started at the main plant in Zuffenhausen in September 2019. The Neptune Blue Taycan Turbo S is destined for a customer in the United Kingdom. We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in production history so quickly – despite the recent challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage and the volatile Covid situation. With the Taycan, we have made a decidedly successful start in the electric age.”

- Kevin Giek, Porsche vice president for the Taycan model line.

Front of 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
Photo: V.Aubé
Front of 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S

The Taycan has established itself in the premium electric vehicle market and has become one of the company's stars. It even outsold the 911 last year. 

These results confirm to Porsche that its ambitions are legitimate and achievable. The company has even accelerated its electrification efforts to the point of setting a goal of having 50 percent of its sales be all-electric by 2025. By 2030, it wants that proportion to rise to 80 percent. 

Porsche also divulged the three regions of the world where the model is most popular. The first two markets, are entirely predictable: the United States and China. The presence of the United Kingdom and Ireland in third place is a nice surprise for the manufacturer. 

The company took the opportunity to vaunt how much mileage some of the Taycans it has produced have been racking up. The version that has accumulated the most km, 188,000 so far, is a 4S variant belonging to a man by the name of Jean-Hubert Revolon, resident of Lyon, France.

As for what's next, we're expecting more electric models from Porsche, including an electrified version of the Boxster, as well as the Macan SUV. The company also says it plans a larger SUV earmarked for a spot above the Cayenne in the lineup.

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S - Three-quarters front
Photo: Porsche
2020 Porsche Taycan 4S - Three-quarters front

