When Honda introduced the next-generation Civic Type R last week, a lot of information was missing. That's the way Honda does it, often releasing information in bits and pieces to keep everyone on their toes.

We understand the strategy, but the frustration can sometimes be great. For example, while we learned that the 2023 Civic Type R once again gets a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, the output has not been divulged. We know only that it will be greater than before.

However, we may now have the answer thanks to a screenshot taken during a presentation, which shows the power of the engine for the new model. That shot was shared by the Tire Meets Road website. Its provenance remains uncertain, which invites us to be cautious. However, it's making the rounds online, and the figures are in line with the rumours that have been circulating since before the model was presented.

For the Japanese market, the car is announced with 325 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. This is an increase over the current version, which delivers 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.

For other markets, including ours, the image circulating online shows a capacity of 316 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

We would therefore gain 10 horses and 15 lb-ft of torque, which is not negligible considering that we’re already at over 300 hp, quite impressive for such a small displacement. Of course, power isn't the only factor with a car like the Type R, as weight distribution, suspensions, tires, everything plays a role in its behavior and the experience it delivers.

We'll have to wait to test all of this, though; the model isn't due to arrive before next year.