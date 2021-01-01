Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Volkswagen's ID.4 electric SUV has only just arrived in Canada, and already the German automaker is set to introduce another vehicle that will, in all likehood, eventually be available in North America. The ID.5. is essentially a coupe-style variant of the ID.4.

Volkswagen plans to introduce the ID.5 at the Munich Auto Show in September. In anticipation of the big reveal, the company shared photos and a short video yesterday.

Confirmation that the model was on the way was originally made last February by the brand's boss, Ralf Brandstaetter, during a presentation at the Volkswagen group's plant in Zwickau, Germany, which is where the ID.3 and ID.4 models are also assembled.

At the time of writing, Volkswagen has not confirmed whether the ID.5 will be sold in North America. However, given its obvious relationship to the ID.4, which will be built at the company's U.S. plant in Chatanooga, Tennessee, among other places, it's safe to assume that it will be.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Volkswagen ID.5, front
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen ID.5, front

In fact, there’s little difference between the two models, at least going by what the company just teased. The main difference involves the roof, which is more plunging towards the rear, as well as the presence of a spoiler at the bottom of the rear window; on the ID.4, it's integrated into the roof.

Inside, we expect to find the same essential ingredients, namely a 5.3-inch digital display dashboard and a 10-inch screen for the multimedia system (12-inch screen optional). That screen is perched on the dashboard above the centre console. We also fully expect, given the design, that cargo volume will be reduced in comparison with the 4. It remains to be seen by how much.

As for the powertrain, again, logic dictates that we'll find the same thing as in the ID.4. That EV has an 82-kWh battery and a single-motor configuration for the 201-hp rear-wheel-drive version (Pro), with the all-wheel-drive model with two motors and 302 hp (AWD Pro) optional.

Starting prices for the two ID.4 models are $44,995 and $49,995. To qualify for the discount, the base version of the future ID.5 will also have to be under $45,000.

We'll get back to you with more details once the vehicle has been officially introduced.

2022 Volkswagen ID.5, profile
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen ID.5, profile
2022 Volkswagen ID.5, rear, badging
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen ID.5, rear, badging

You May Also Like

Mercedes-Benz Previews Electric E-Class ahead of Munich Motor Show

Mercedes-Benz Previews Electric E-Class ahead of Munich M...

Mercedes-Benz will present eight new models at the upcoming Munich Motor Show, including another electric car. The luxury automaker is picking up the pace in...

Mitsubishi Previews Overhauled 2022 Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi Previews Overhauled 2022 Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi will be delivering the revised 2022 Outlander PHEV to the North American market in the second half of 2022. Auto123 has a couple of teaser images ...

Kia Niro EV Long-Term Review, Part 1

Kia Niro EV Long-Term Review, Part 1

Auto123 puts the Kia Niro EV to the long-term test. Today, part 1: the carmaker, the reviewer and the (young) enthusiast.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Volvo S60 T5
2021 Volvo S60 T5 Review: The Last of Us
Review
Toyota Avalon 2021
End of the Line for the Toyota Avalon
Article
2022 Acura NSX Type S
Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Son...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022
Type S Variant Marks the Acur...
Video
The Ecto-1 Returns in the next Ghostbusters movie
The Ecto-1 Returns in the nex...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 