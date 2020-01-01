Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Production of the Polestar 2 Underway in China

Hard as it is to imagine these days, there will be an after-coronavirus. And in anticipation of that moment, which we all hope comes as soon as possible, life must quietly resume its course. Out of China comes one such example: production of the Polestar 2 has begun.

What’s more, the first completed units of the electric-powered sport sedan were delivered on Monday.

The plant now building the EV is used by the Volvo and Lynk & Co. brands (all owned by Geely) to assemble their respective compact cars on the basis of the CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platform, an architecture that also serves the Polestar 2.

Polestar actually has its own plant in Chengdu, China, but that facility is currently used exclusively for the production of the Polestar 1 Plug-in Hybrid Coupe.

The Polestar 2 is scheduled to hit the market in Europe this summer before being rolled out in other territories, including North America. We should see the first units reserved for our market arrive in 2021, provided there is a return to some semblance of normality before then.

The first models delivered consist of the more expensive Launch Edition, equipped with a host of standard equipment. Less-expensive variants are expected at a later date.

Photo: Polestar

The Polestar 2 will compete directly with Tesla's Model 3. The performance level and range are comparable to those of the all-wheel-drive and long-range versions from the California-based auto manufacturer.

The only mechanical configuration of the Polestar 2 includes front and rear electric motors that produce a combined output of 408 hp and 487 lb-ft of torque, which delivers enough for a 0-100 km/h time of about 5 seconds. A performance package offering more power is available, which includes Ohlins shocks, Brembo brakes and 20-inch forged wheels.

Power is supplied by a 78-kWh battery with an estimated range of 443 km, but this is based on the more generous European test cycle. North American data will be available at a later date (closer to launch).

With the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 models now in production, the Polestar 3 SUV is now expected to arrive around 2022. The automaker has also hinted at the possible arrival of a big sports sedan, this after the presentation of the Precept concept a few weeks back.

Photo: Polestar

