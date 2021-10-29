Production of many vehicles across the industry has been affected, even outright halted due to the ongoing global microchip shortage. One of the models affected has been the Chevrolet Equinox, which is assembled at GM's CAMI (Canadian Automotive Manufacturing Inc.) plant in Ingersoll, Ontario.

Production of the vehicle has been at a full stop since August 16 there, but the problems stretch back further. In fact, the company explained in a statement to Automotive News Canada that the plant has “largely been down since Feb. 8 due to the global microchip shortage.”

This past Monday, however, General Motors Canada resumed production of the SUV at the CAMI plant on Monday. Ironically, assembly of the vehicle will end in 2022 at this location while the facility will be refitted to handle production of the BrightDrop EV600 commercial electric van. Specifically, it will take four months to renovate the plant so that the EV600s can be assembled there starting in November of next year.

GM plans to have two shifts working on production of the electric van to start and through 2023. If the model is successful, the automaker could add a third shift.

In total, some 2,000 people are currently working on assembly of the Chevrolet Equinox.

