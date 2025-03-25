The Quebec government presented a new budget today, and of particular interest to the automotive sector was confirmation that the Roulez vert program is being reactivated. Recall that the EV incentives program was suspended unexpectedly in January, to the consternation of dealers. Even worse, it cam on the heels of the federal government putting an end (possibly temporarily, possible permanently) to its own iZEV incentives program for EVs.

Whether the federal discounts return or not remains an open question, unlikely to be answered before the coming election. But Quebecers will have access to their program through the end of 2026.

Thus, for this year, starting April 1st, a discount of up to $4,000 will be offered to buyers of an eligible new all-electric vehicle. On January 1, 2026, the incentive will be reduced to $2,000, and it will disappear as planned on January 1, 2027.

For new plug-in hybrid vehicles as well as used all-electric models, the discount will be $2,000 starting April 1 of this year, and then $1,000 for the year 2026 before being cut out entirely as of 2027.

For electric motorcycles, the discount is $1,000 this year and $500 the next.

Recall that to be eligible for the Quebec Roulez Vert program, a vehicle must have a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) under than $65,000.