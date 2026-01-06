Ram Canada is extending its 10-year/160,000 km limited powertrain warranty for the full 2026 model-year. The offer, initially scheduled to end in early January 2026, has been extended to cover all 2026 Ram vehicles sold in Canada.

The automaker explains the decision by pointing out that loan terms are getting longer. Ram notes that nearly 80 percent of new truck loans now exceed five years. In other words, the moment the "standard" warranty ends is becoming increasingly unrelated to the moment the vehicle is actually paid off.

Which 2026 vehicles are involved?

The extension applies to many of the models in the lineup: The Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500, Chassis Cab 3500/4500/5500 models and ProMaster vans. Ram indicates that the measure extends beyond common trims to include specialized variants like the Ram 1500 RHO and the Power Wagon.

What's covered (and what isn't)

Here, we're talking about a limited powertrain warranty. That means it protects heavy mechanical components related to propulsion, such as the engine and the entire chain that transmits power to the wheels, including the transmission, transfer case, drive shafts, differentials and axles. These are the types of parts where failure rarely results in a "minor" bill. The warranty is valid for 10 years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first.

However, "10 years" does not mean global coverage for the entire vehicle. Equipment, electronics, finishes, accessories and wear items have their own rules and limits.

Eligibility and exclusions

The warranty is available to original owners of a Ram from the 2026 model-year. It applies to retail purchases and leases for personal or commercial use. There are two stated exclusions: fleet purchases are not eligible, and battery-electric vehicles are not included in the offer now being extended.

While the measure doesn't transform the vehicle into a "zero risk" product for a decade, it does secure the costliest portion of the mechanics. In a market where nearly 80 percent of truck loans exceed five years, Ram is aligning technical coverage with the financial terms of the sales contract.

