• Ram unveiled its 1500 Revolution BEV electric pickup truck in concept form at CES in Las Vegas.

• The company promises a model that will lead its class in range, charging capacity and towing capacity, as well as charging time.

• On a 350-kW charging station, it will be possible to recover 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

At the stroke of 5 pm ET today, Ram finally unveiled its electric pickup truck. The model is shown for the first time, but only in concept form.

Still, it gives an idea of where the company is going with its future EV. Unfortunately, there were very few technical details provided at today’s unveiling, so we'll have to wait for the production version to be revealed in the next few months to find out what we'll really be getting.

Photo: RAM Ram 1500 Revolution BEV - Three quarter front

Ram is the last of the U.S. full-size pickup truck manufacturers to unveil its electric model. That should give it an edge, since it knows what it needs to aim for to stay ahead of its rivals. For example, the company promises its model will top its segment in terms of range, towing capacity and payload, as well as charging time.

The company also says to expect a host of innovations with this model, features that will also debut on regular models down the road. That said, Ram will be all-electric in the near-future.

Because the model is a concept, it would be futile to dwell on all the new features it brings to the table, because we don't know what will survive the journey to a production version.

Photo: RAM Ram 1500 Revolution BEV - Three quarter back

We can say, however, that the lighting is pretty spectacular, starting with the illuminated and animated Ram logo. The lights also show a sequence. We'll have to see if these kinds of features make it to the production model. The same goes for the wide-opening doors, which betray the absence of a B-pillar. An emphasis has been placed on the interior and living space, the updating of which is made possible by the vehicle's new platform.

Four inches have been added in length to the truck, which is a substantial change. In fact, Ram is announcing a third row with folding seats, a first. The living space will also offer a host of features, such as a work surface accessible by adjusting the centre console. The cabin also features durable materials, which is becoming the norm with electrification.

On the outside, there are a few interesting touches. There's a trunk in the front, as well as larger storage spaces in the rear fender panels, known as the RamBox. The concept also features a front skid plate, as well as tow hooks that swivel to give the body a flat surface when not in use. The door handles are also level with the body. All for aerodynamic gains, no doubt.

We also note that the running board, reverse gear and charging hatch are electrically operated.

As for charging, this is one of the only pieces of information Ram did share today. Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the model can recover 100 miles (160 km) in 10 minutes, provided that it’s plugged into a 350-kW charging station.

Photo: RAM Ram 1500 Revolution BEV - Interior

We already know that at least two electric motors will be included to provide traction to all four wheels. The rear wheels are directional (15-degree angle) on the concept and could very well be directional on the production model.

Air suspension, a body-on-frame design, a multi-functional tailgate, 24-inch wheels and 35-inch tires are just some of the features of the model presented at CES.

Of course, the unveiling that really matters is that of production version later this year. We'll see at that time what has been preserved with the model that is scheduled to launch for 2024.