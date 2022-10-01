Photo: Stellantis Front of Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept

• Ram will introduce its 1500 electric pickup truck at CES on Jan. 5, after initially planning a fall 2022 reveal.

• The company promises a model with more power, range and capacities.

• The Ram 1500 Revolution will compete versus the GMC Sierra EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV.

All three major U.S. automakers will have all-electric pickups on their roster by 2025, but the lead-up to that has seen each of the Big Three carve their own path. Or at least, work according to different timelines.

Ford was first to the post with their Lightning version of its F-150. Chevrolet recently introduced the Silverado EV, expected in 2024, while sister brand GMC has presented the Sierra EV pickup that will debut as a special edition for the American market in 2024, with regular versions appearing in Canada only for 2025.

Ram was supposed to introduce its answer to those EVs this fall, but that’s now not happening. At least, the extra wait isn’t a huge one, as Stellantis announced that the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept will debut on January 5, 2023 at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas.

For the occasion, we also received a fresh teaser image of the pickup.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Stellantis Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept - Back

Beyond that, a production version of the concept should be ready to market for the 2024 model-year. Ram is running late, but it has the advantage of seeing what the competition is already offering. As such, the division said its model will offer more than them in terms of range, towing capabilities and payload, while also offering quicker charge times.

This electric Ram is designed using the STLA structure, one of the four platforms dedicated to electric vehicles Stellantis plans to put into service in the next few years. Ram reiterated this week that its primary mission will be to offer satisfy the needs especially of entrepreneurs, and so it's aiming for superior capabilities in all areas, including power and range, which could be close to 500 miles (800 km).

Ram has said it plans to offer some form of electrification in the majority of its lineup by 2025 and with all of its models by 2030 at the latest.

Stay tuned for CES in January, when we’ll get a much more detailed look at the 1500 Revolution.