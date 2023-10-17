A Ram 1500 TRX With a 6-Cylinder Engine in 2025?

Last August, Ram confirmed that 2024 will be the final year for the Ram 1500 TRX equipped with the 6.2L supercharged V8 engine known as the Hellcat. To mark the occasion, the brand unveiled a final edition, limited to 4,000 units worldwide.

At the time of the announcement, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis did say that the story of the TRX was not over, though he provided no further details on what was to come.

Rumours were not long in coming, the most persistent of which was the inclusion of a 6-cylinder engine for the year 2025. That may be more than just a rumour, because models equipped with the 3.0L Hurricane 6-cylinder engine have been seen in on-road testing.

The Car Spy Media outlet shared a video featuring one of those prototypes; at around 25 seconds in, the truck accelerates and produces a sound is likely coming from a 6-cylinder engine, not a V8.

A high-output variant of the Hurricane engine can translate into 510 hp; it is currently used with the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L. That’s massive SUV, and the TRX actually weighs less, so that engine in that truck should offer decent performance - not as crazy as that offered by the old V8, but still.

We can, moreover, expect some adjustments to the 6-cylinder engine, so that it can offer much more than 510 hp. That remains to be seen.

With the Hellcat engine, the Ram TRX boasts 702 hp and can speed from 0-97 km/h in 4.5 seconds. It would be surprising if a 6-cylinder version could do better, but it will certainly be more frugal - the V8-powered TRX is an infamously thirsty pickup.

For the rest, parts of the model seen in the new video are covered in camouflage. This certainly indicates styling changes in line with the new powertrain.

We can expect the 2025 Ram TRX 2025 to be unveiled sometime in early 2024, perhaps at the Chicago Auto Show, often the setting for reveals of pickup trucks and large SUVs.