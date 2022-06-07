Photo: Ram Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition, three-quarters front

One thing pickup buyers like is choice. Choice of models, choice of trims and choice of customization features. Automakers are happy to oblige them, of course, given how lucrative the format is. And so today we have Ram adding another new edition to the Ram 1500 lineup. Meet the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast edition.

Essentially, this new variant takes the existing TRX Level 2 Equipment Group package and adds a unique Mojave Sand exterior colour and graphics, unique 18-inch all black bead lock capable wheels, dual pane panoramic sunroof, spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, bed step and an LED cab-mounted brake light.

Photo: Ram Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition, three-quarters rear

Photo: Ram Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition, interior badging

Inside, the TRX Sandblast Edition includes Light Frost accent stitching, embroidered TRX badging on the seat backs, unique carbon-fibre accents, leather and carbon-fibre flat–bottom steering wheel, unique centre console badge, heads-up display and driver’s screen featuring TRX in Mojave Sand.

Safety features include adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist and pedestrian emergency braking.

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition comes with the 6.2L supercharged HEMI V-8 engine.

As for pricing, Canadian buyers will be forking over $126,575 CAD, plus $2,795 in destination/prep fees, for the privilege of owning this new edition of the TRX. The model goes on sale this summer, so in the next few weeks we imagine.

Photo: Ram Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition, in action