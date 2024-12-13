When you've got money to burn and crazy ideas, combined with a passion for cars, anything is possible. And when we say anything…. It could be a gorgeous car, or it could be a Frankenstein’s monster.

We'll let you be the judge here, but here’s no denying the outrageous excess at play in the creation of the Rammus Mustang, a vehicle that pairs the body of a 2015 Ford Mustang with that of a Ram pickup truck. The aim? To create a high-riding convertible that looks like a 1920s-era vehicle. Let's just say that the spare wheels on the sides betray the period that loosely inspired the design. The hood was even lengthened to recreate the style of the period.

The Rammus Mustang | Photo: Instagram/larry_chen_foto

The car dates to 2017, but was recently showcased by professional automotive photographer Larry Chen, who spotted it in the collection of Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates.

It's easy to see the Mustang connection with the upper part of the vehicle. For the Ram, let's say it becomes obvious under the hood, where resided a 6.4L Hemi V8 engine.

It all looks very well executed. It's more the idea of marrying the two vehicles that raises questions. One thing's for sure, when it comes to getting noticed on the road, it's hard to beat it.