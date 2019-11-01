Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Tesla Recalling 15,036 2016 Model X SUVs Over Power Steering Issue

Tesla has issued a recall of 15,036 Model X SUVs over an issue with the power steering function that could cause it to fail. If this happened it could make steering the vehicle more difficult, increasing the risk of an accident.

According to a joint statement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Transport Canada,

“On certain vehicles, the bolts that attach the electric power steering assist motor to the steering gear may corrode and break. This could cause a loss of power steering assist. Safety Risk: A loss of power steering assist may result in a sudden increase in steering effort, especially at low vehicle speeds. This could increase the risk of a crash.”

- National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Transport Canada statement

See details of the recall on Transport Canada's website.

The recall targets 2016 model-year Model X SUVs, and affects 14,193 vehicles in the United States and 843 in Canada.

The NHTSA says there have been no reports of accidents or injuries attributable to the problem. Transport Canada explains that “Tesla will notify owners in writing and will arrange for the replacement of the mounting bolts for the electric power steering assist motor. This service will be provided to customers free of charge. If any broken bolts are found or if the bolts break during removal and cannot be removed, Tesla will install a new steering gear.”

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

You May Also Like

A Record Production Year for Tesla in 2019

A Record Production Year for Tesla in 2019

Tesla set a new company record for vehicle production in 2019. While the company narrowly missed its target of building 400,000 units this past year, the fin...

200,000 Orders Placed to Date for Tesla’s Cybertruck: Impressive, But With a Caveat

200,000 Orders Placed to Date for Tesla’s Cybertruck: Imp...

In just a few days, around 200,000 consumers have already placed orders for Tesla’s just-unveiled Cybertruck, according to Elon Musk. That’s certainly impres...

Tesla Cybertruck Is Revealed, and Our Thoughts Turn to the Pontiac Aztek

Tesla Cybertruck Is Revealed, and Our Thoughts Turn to th...

Yesterday evening Tesla unveiled its long-awaited cybertruck in Los Angeles, and lo and behold the space-age pickup caused a reaction online. But rather than...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Nissan Versa
Toronto 2020: Little Versa’s Big Return to Ca...
Article
Volkswagen ID Buzz concept, 2017
Production of Volkswagen's electric Microbus ...
Article
Route 66: A Guy Thing or an Ideal Family Road...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

107 Years Old and Still Driving his Mercedes, Wind in his Hair
107 Years Old and Still Drivi...
Video
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 