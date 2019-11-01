Tesla has issued a recall of 15,036 Model X SUVs over an issue with the power steering function that could cause it to fail. If this happened it could make steering the vehicle more difficult, increasing the risk of an accident.

According to a joint statement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Transport Canada,

“On certain vehicles, the bolts that attach the electric power steering assist motor to the steering gear may corrode and break. This could cause a loss of power steering assist. Safety Risk: A loss of power steering assist may result in a sudden increase in steering effort, especially at low vehicle speeds. This could increase the risk of a crash.” - National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Transport Canada statement

See details of the recall on Transport Canada's website.

The recall targets 2016 model-year Model X SUVs, and affects 14,193 vehicles in the United States and 843 in Canada.

The NHTSA says there have been no reports of accidents or injuries attributable to the problem. Transport Canada explains that “Tesla will notify owners in writing and will arrange for the replacement of the mounting bolts for the electric power steering assist motor. This service will be provided to customers free of charge. If any broken bolts are found or if the bolts break during removal and cannot be removed, Tesla will install a new steering gear.”

