2019 Jaguar I-Pace Recalled Over Fire Risk

Jaguar is recalling 2,760 units of its I-Pace electric SUV due to a potential battery fire. The automaker is even asking owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the problem is fixed. The recalled models are from the 2019 model-year, the vehicle's first on the market.

The company has not yet found a solution to the problem. However, a temporary fix will be made by dealers who will update the battery energy control computer to limit recharging to 80 percent.

Jaguar has already issued three recalls related to the same glitch, and all of the targeted SUVs will require some work. The previous recalls updated the diagnostic software.

Documents released yesterday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, show that the automaker is aware of three fires that occurred in the U.S. following previous software updates on the vehicles. No injuries have been reported.

The document states that “Owners who have previously had their vehicle updated with the improved diagnostic software are under the impression that their vehicle is protected from thermal overload which, for 2019 MY (model year) vehicles, may not be the case.”

The documents also state that the I-Pace's batteries were manufactured in Poland by LG Energy Solution, the products of which are under investigation by the NHTSA.

The agency launched that investigation in April 2022 after five automakers issued recalls due to possible defects in electric and hybrid vehicle batteries that could lead to fires. The saga surrounding the Chevrolet Bolt EV is a case in point.

Even once the repair has been made, the NHTSA is recommending that I-Pace owners park their vehicle outdoors for a period of 30 days.