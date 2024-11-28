Certain 2019 versions of Jaguar's I-Pace electric SUV have been recalled five times since May 2023. The reason? The high-voltage battery of the EV can overheat and cause a fire.

Because the company still hasn't found a permanent solution to the problem, it has decided to buy back the affected models - 2,760 units that were built between January 5, 2018 and March 14, 2019.

First recall in 2023

The problems began to manifest themselves in mid-2023. It was then that a first recall was issued. Owners were advised to park and charge their vehicles outside and away from structures until the solution - a software update designed to monitor the operational status of the battery pack assembly in the event of potential thermal overload - was implemented.

A few months later, in October, the vehicles were again recalled, as the repair carried out had not resolved the issue. In 2024, the model was called back again for the same problem, in February, March and August.

On November 11, Jaguar finally decided to simply buy back the models.

A 2019 Jaguar I-Pace, charging | Photo: Jaguar

Road & Track reported that three fires have been reported in the U.S. involving 2019 I-Paces that had received the software updates. Fortunately, no accidents or injuries were reported in connection with the problem.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the U.S. equivalent of Transport Canada, says the company will take back the vehicles and keep them until further notice. Until all models have been reacquired by Jaguar, a software update, which limits the battery's state of charge to 80 percent, is required.

The high-voltage battery pack was produced by LG Energy Solution Company, which is no stranger to glitches of this kind with certain electric models. Recall the saga surrounding the Chevrolet Bolt EV.