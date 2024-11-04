Big Recall of 2025 Ram 1500 Pickups

Ram is recalling 33,777 2025 1500 pickup trucks due to a potential problem with the front wheel bearing coding rings. These rings, which may have been damaged during handling, could cause the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system to disengage, increasing the risk of a crash.

A Problem Found in a Small Percentage of Trucks

Large in scale as the recall is, Ram expects that only a small percentage of the vehicles targeted actually have the defect. According to documents filed by Ram with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), only about 1 percentof the 33,777 recalled vehicles will be affected. The affected models were manufactured between October 13, 2023, and August 11, 2024.

2025 Ram 1500 Warlock | Photo: Stellantis

Consequences of the Stability Control Defect

A coding ring malfunction can interfere with the wheel speed sensor signal, resulting in deactivation of the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system. Without this essential safety system, the truck becomes more susceptible to loss of control, especially in difficult driving conditions.

To remedy the situation, Ram is offering a complete inspection of the front wheel bearing hub assembly and, if necessary, replacement of the defective part. The automaker will also reimburse owners who repaired the problem before the recall was announced.

Ram will notify dealers in the coming weeks, and owners of affected vehicles will be notified beginning December 19.