32,000 Porsche, Audi Vehicles Are Being Recalled Over Wheel Alignment Issue

Just over 32,000 Porsche and Audi models from the 2020 and 2021 model years are being recalled to fix a problem with the rear axle alignment. Transport Canada explains that on some vehicles, the rear wheel alignment was not checked during a previous recall.

As a result, the agency explains, “the steering could pull to one side or another and the tires could wear unevenly. If you continue to drive the vehicle in this condition, there may be reduced traction. Eventually, a tire could fail and lose air pressure.”

A faulty tire could obviously lead to a loss of control, increasing the risk of an accident.

The campaign affects virtually every 2020-2021 Audi vehicle, but not necessarily every version of every model, and some 2019 RS5s are also included. Only vehicles that have had a previous rear suspension recall (for a nut that could fail and cause sudden rear-end misalignment) and were subsequently not properly aligned are affected by the new campaign. While the parts used to remedy the previous defect appear to be in perfect condition, the recall procedure did not include instructions for dealers to realign the rear axle once the repair is complete.

Audi A4
Photo: Audi
Audi A4

Audi explains that "as a check of the suspension alignment of the rear axle was not included originally when executing recall 42L1, this may result in displacement in the wheel alignment. The result could be premature and uneven wear of the tires leading to a decrease of traction."

According to Audi, owners may notice strange steering and braking behavior, as well as abnormal tread wear on the rear tires. And since the nut in question has been used on just about everything Audi makes, the company has a lot of checking to do.

Note that the R8 is the only Audi model not affected by the campaign.

Over at Porsche, only the Cayenne (2020 and 2021) is recalled.

Here is the procedure that will be followed by Audi, as reported on the Transport Canada website: “Audi will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealer to inspect and adjust the rear wheel alignment, as necessary. Additionally, the dealer will inspect the rear tires for premature and uneven wear due to this issue, and replace them if necessary.”

In total, 4,361 Audi vehicles and 103 Porsche Cayennes are affected in Canada.

