Recall of several BMWs due to brake problems

BMW is recalling several models in its lineup due to a potential problem with the brakes and anti-lock and stability control systems.

The affected models are the X1, X5, X6, X7 and XM from model years 2023 and 2024, as well as certain 530i, i5, 740i, 760i, i7 and 750e models from the same years. A total of 11,579 vehicles in the U.S. are affected.

BMW has stated that it is not aware of any injuries related to this problem.

The Transport Canada website lists the X1, X2, X5, X6, X7, as well as the Mini 3-door and Countryman. In Canada, only 30 models are covered by the campaign.

2023 BMW XM | Photo: BMW Canada

It's a bit confusing from country to country, but this is the kind of recall we don't let go unnoticed because it implies a safety hazard.

According to the Transport Canada website, "Reduced braking performance may increase stopping distances and increase the risk of a crash. In addition, a non-functioning anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability control system could increase the risk of a crash".

Fully mechanical braking is not affected and remains available to slow and stop the vehicle, and the emergency function of the electronic brake force distribution system also continues to contribute to vehicle stability, according to the recall notice.

To correct the problem, dealers must replace the integrated brake control module.

Owners will be notified by mail beginning November 22 and will be advised of the safety risks associated with this recall. A second letter will be sent as soon as the parts needed for the repair are available.