Recalls are commonplace in the automotive industry. Sometimes – often - manufacturers are proactive and issue recalls before most owners are aware of any issue. Sometimes, the problems are manifest, and it they’re serious they can merit immediate attention.

This is the case when people's safety is compromised or there is a potential fire hazard, for example.

This is not the case with Hyundai's new recall of its 2022 Santa Fe. In fact, the issue this recall is addressing is a first, as it’s related to the use of a new technology, at least in the way it is applied.

The problem affects 714 units of the model, and here’s what it is: The gauges and information on the digital display instrument cluster can in certain situations display... upside down. Of the affected models, count 293 hybrid versions and 421 plug-in hybrid variants. More details are available on the Transport Canada website.

In Canada, 300 units are affected.

Photo: Hyundai 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Obviously, no accidents or injuries have been reported due to this problem. That might seem like a given, but when you think about it, the appearance of upside-down information could distract the driver enough to, potentially, cause a crash.

And, of course, with information displayed upside down, the model is no longer compliant with the regulations. In Canada, those are found in the Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (CMVSS), the 101 provision of which deals with the location and identification of controls and displays.

According to Hyundai, the problem stems from an faulty resistor installed in the instrument cluster, the defect of which apparently triggers at “extremely low temperatures”. Hyundai says the problem doesn't occur while the vehicle is in motion or running, so there's no need to worry while on the road.

The solution is simple. Hyundai will replace the instrument clusters on affected vehicles free of charge. 2022 Santa Fe models built between October 25, 2021 and December 1, 2021 are included in the recall. Customers will be contacted beginning February 25.

With the cold weather in parts of Canada, some owners may have already witnessed this issue.