Jeep Recalls Over 63,000 Older Cherokees

Jeep has announced the recall of 63,082 Cherokee vehicles produced between 2017 and 2019 due to a potential problem with the power transfer module (PTU). There’s a possible risk of the transmission stalling, causing either a loss of power or a risk of rolling away when the vehicle is parked.

According to authorities, the problem stems from an input shaft retaining ring that may not be properly secured. Over time, that can cause wear to internal components, compromising the operation of the transmission and differential. As a result, the vehicle could roll away even when in Park, or lose its ability to accelerate. Both of those possibilities pose an obvious safety risk.

2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude | Photo: Jeep

Several recalls over this problem for the Jeep Cherokee

This isn't the first time Jeep has dealt with this problem. In 2020, a similar recall was carried out on 2014-2017 models. After a new investigation in 2023 on 2016 and 2017 models, the company extended its investigations to the 2017-2019 range. These investigations revealed 1,064 warranty claims, 43 field reports and 55 service records linked to this defect. And this new recall results from those findings.

No definitive solution yet

Unfortunately, a fix remains elusive. Jeep plans to send notifications to owners as early as next month. In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to keep an eye out for warning signs such as unusual noises, vibrations or changes in ride quality.

In parallel, Mopar is also recalling 6,979 power transfer modules affected by the same problem, manufactured by American Axle & Manufacturing. Here again, no solution has yet been announced.