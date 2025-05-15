First recall for new Ram HD 2025

Last March, we were in Las Vegas to witness the debut of the updated versions of the Ram HD. Now, two months later, the first recall has been issued for the company's heavy-duty pickup.

The 2500 and 3500 series models are affected.

The problem is that the information screen in front of the driver may display incorrect information about which gear is engaged. This is a software error that causes the information sent to the screen from the gear selector located on the steering column to be incorrect.

Two problems can occur. A delay between the action and the display of the correct gear, or worse, the display of the wrong gear.

In models designed to tow heavy loads, it's important that the driver has the correct information.

2025 Ram Heavy Duty - information screen | Photo: Stellantis Canada

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the transmission of incorrect information can mislead the driver, resulting in "unexpected vehicle movement and increasing the risk of a crash".

The good news is that because the Ram HD update is so recent, the number of affected vehicles is not yet significant. We're talking about 778 units built between January 10 and February 21, 2025. We're talking about 540 2500 models and 238 units of the 3500 versions.

The software for each model will be updated free of charge.