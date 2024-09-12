Volkswagen is recalling all ID.4 models produced in the U.S. for North America due to a problem with the electric door-opening mechanism. In fact, the mechanism can malfunction, causing the doors to open without warning.

Needless to say, this is a safety hazard at any speed.

The good news is that Volkswagen is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this situation. On the other hand, 135 warranty claims are associated with it.

For those unfamiliar with the Volkswagen ID.4, although the door handles look conventional, they are electrically operated. Pulling on them activates the mechanism that opens them, and that's where the problem lies.

The Volkswagen ID.4 | Photo: Volkswagen

Recall documentation explains that on some models, water can get inside the handles and reach the circuit board. As you'd expect, this can lead to malfunctions, particularly with the release. In this case, drivers should hear a click similar to that of a door locking or unlocking.

The company has a solution to the problem. Dealers will inspect the ID.4's door handles and replace defective parts, if necessary. Also, new software will be downloaded to “update the door handle settings”.

However, Volkswagen is still working on the new parts and software code. That's why, for the time being, no timetable has been shared regarding the availability of the fix.

In the meantime, Volkswagen advises owners to contact their dealer to have the vehicle inspected if they encounter a problem.

Brand dealers are aware of the recall. Owners will be informed as of November 1.

In all, 98,806 ID.4s are affected in the U.S., plus another 20,602 vehicles in Canada.

The company carried out a similar recall involving some 35,000 ID.4s in Europe last year; those models had been assembled at Volkswagen's Zwickau plant in Germany.