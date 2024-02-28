• The Renault 5 E-Tech EV is presented at the 2025 Geneva Motor Show.

Many models sold in Europe are not available in North America, and vice versa. It's always been this way. Consumers have different needs, manufacturers are not always the same, and realities are very different.

If you look at what's available in Europe, it's inevitable there will be cars you'd like to see back home. You can imagine that it's the same for our compatriots overseas when they see what's being sold here.

The latest model to be talked about is the modern electric version - actually an interpretation - of the legendary Renault 5. The car we sold in the late 70s and early 80s, called the Camel here because of its low fuel consumption (it was called Le Car in the U.S.), defined a generation.

2024 Renault Rafale 5 E-Tech Photo: Renault

So when Renault announced that it was reviving the model for the electric age, the news hit home.

And now the production version has just been unveiled by the company, revealing a model that respects the spirit of the concept presented three years ago.

And what's most interesting for consumers is that Renault plans to market it at the tempting price of 25,000 Euros, or about $36,500 CAD.

The development of the Renault 5 E-Tech took only three years, which is very short indeed.

2024 Renault Austal 5 E-Tech Photo: Renault

The exterior design is reminiscent of the original Five, including the sloping tailgate at the rear and the vertical lights at the rear ends of the C-pillars. The rest of the presentation is, of course, very modern, with the light signature at the front, the model's advanced aerodynamics for improved fuel efficiency and a modern, colourful interior dominated by a huge 10.1-inch screen on the dashboard.

On the technical side, Renault 5 E-Tech is the first to benefit from the new AmpR Small platform. This offers a long wheelbase and features that reduce weight. It also has bidirectional AC charging.

Its range is estimated at around 400 km on the European WLTP cycle, which would be around 320 km in North America. Three power ratings are available: 94, 121 and 148 hp.

Unfortunately, we'll have to make a detour to the Old Continent to see the model on the road, but it seems clear that this product would be a hit here.