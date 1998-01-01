Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A Mighty Renault Twingo Takes Out a Poor Old Ferrari 488 Pista

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Collisions on the road are sometimes inevitable. They will happen. What is preventable, at least in theory, is human error. But sometimes error creeps in anyways. The case of this Renault Twingo picking up a Ferrari 488 Pista is a good example.

This video showing the impact between the two cars is attention-grabbing, not because it’s all that unusual – it could have easily been avoided, and no one was seriously hurt. But it involves contact between a car worth barely $2,000 (the Twingo dates back to the mid-2000s) and one worth… a few hundred thousand.

The angle that shows us the accident isn’t optimal, and it doesn't give us a clear picture of how fast the Ferrari was going, but was can surmise it wasn’t crawling along, given that the car lifts at a Ferrari rally (the Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia) taking place nearby, and participants in which were passing through the Italian town of Cortona. The incident took place on June 20th.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The scene shows a Ferrari Portofino passing in front of the camera just before the Renault Twingo comes out of its parking lot. Obviously, the driver didn’t see the Ferrari 488 Pista coming along. One can guess that by the time he should have seen it, his head was already turned in the other direction, from which another vehicle was approaching. The driver of the Twingo never saw the Ferrari, and in fact, he pulled wide into the road as if to better block its path, resulting in the collision.

The driver of the Ferrari suffered minor bruising, mainly because the impact apparently triggered the 488 Pista's airbags. It's hard to see the extent of the damage to either car, but it's safe to guess that the Ferrari got the worst of it, and it will be just a tad more expensive to repair.

Collision between a Renault Twingo and a Ferrari 488 Pista
Photo: YouTube (Il Dominiti)
Collision between a Renault Twingo and a Ferrari 488 Pista

You May Also Like

The Car Museums of Italy: The Ferrari Museums

The Car Museums of Italy: The Ferrari Museums

Auto123 went to Italy to visit three of the finest museums dedicated to the glories of Italian car designs and performance. Today, in the second of three ins...

Ferrari celebrates one client's loyalty with the Superamerica 45

Ferrari celebrates one client's loyalty with the Superame...

Last Friday the Ferrari Superamerica 45 made its world debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza de Villa d'Este in Italy. If you've never heard of the machine before...

Jean Todt resigns from Ferrari board

Jean Todt resigns from Ferrari board

During the Annual General Ferrari Stockholders Meeting, Chairman Luca di Montezemolo announced Jean Todt's decision to resign his membership of the Ferrari B...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Production of the Hyundai Santa Cruz Begins
Article
2021 Acura TLX Type S
2021 Acura TLX Type S Hits Dealerships, Price...
Article
2022 Infiniti QX60
2022 Infiniti QX60 Introduced: Shoulders, Mee...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Yokohama Geolandar CV G058 Tire Review
Yokohama Geolandar CV G058 Ti...
Video
Tesla Model X: The Sound of Silence at 250 km/h
Tesla Model X: The Sound of S...
Video
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The Power(Boost) of Choice
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The P...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 