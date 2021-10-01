After being closed for approximately 1 year, General Motors' Spring Hill Manufacturing plant near Nashville, Tenesse is finally opening its doors. After a $460 million investment that saw the removal of nearly 250 million pounds of materials (which were then washed, recycled and donated for construction projects in the surrounding areas), the plant is ready to begin production again.The GM Spring Hill plant will be responsible for producing the all new Ecotec 4-cylinder engine, and will be one of the most technologically advanced engine manufacturing facility in the world. The plant is expected to create 450 jobs.The first engine to be manufactured at the Spring Hill facility will be the 2.5L engine set to debut in the brand new 2013 Chevrolet Malibu.