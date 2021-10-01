Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Renovations complete at GM Spring Hill Plant

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
After being closed for approximately 1 year, General Motors' Spring Hill Manufacturing plant near Nashville, Tenesse is finally opening its doors. After a $460 million investment that saw the removal of nearly 250 million pounds of materials (which were then washed, recycled and donated for construction projects in the surrounding areas), the plant is ready to begin production again.

The GM Spring Hill plant will be responsible for producing the all new Ecotec 4-cylinder engine, and will be one of the most technologically advanced engine manufacturing facility in the world. The plant is expected to create 450 jobs.

The first engine to be manufactured at the Spring Hill facility will be the 2.5L engine set to debut in the brand new 2013 Chevrolet Malibu.
 
 

 

You May Also Like

Maintenance key in fuel efficiency: interview with Kelly Williams

Maintenance key in fuel efficiency: interview with Kelly ...

Car Care Canada is on a mission. Their goal: to educate the Canadian motorist about some simple and effective ways they can reduce fuel consumption in their ...

More Articles

From this author

Auto123.com
Articles By
Auto123.com
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo Revie...
Review
None
F1 Japan: FIA announces shorter DRS zone for ...
Article
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Review: What...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Is This a Miniature Volkswagen Beetle, Or a Giant?
Is This a Miniature Volkswage...
Video
GMC Will Introduce a Redesigned 2022 Sierra on October 21st
GMC Will Introduce a Redesign...
Video
New Acura Integra to Get Manual Transmission
New Acura Integra to Get Manu...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 