• Jeep is bringing back the blue Bikini exterior colour for the 2024 Wrangler and the orange Punk’n finish for the 2023 Gladiator.

Throughout the automotive industry, we've seen colours disappear from models’ colour options in recent years. And by that we mean, colours that aren’t white, black and silver, which now dominate the landscape.

But some manufacturers have been making an effort to bring back some of the flashier colours, notably Kia.

2024 Jeep Wrangler in Bikini colour Photo: Jeep

Jeep never completely stopped offering a wider range of colour options, particularly with the brand's flagship model, the Wrangler. And for 2024, fans will be pleased to learn the company is bringing back a popular colour that was offered in 2019 and into 2020, a shade of blue called Bikini.

If you’re smitten by Bikini, note that the offer is for a limited time. The best description for the hue is that it sits somewhere between teal and duck blue, on the road between blue and green. If you’ve seen a Wrangler so decked out on the road, you know the effect is quite spectacular.

2024 Jeep Gladiator in Punk'n colour Photo: Jeep

A Punk’n Gladiator

Jeep is also bringing back a popular colour option for the Gladiator pickup. The orange hue in question is called Punk'n (get it? Pumpkin?). This colour choice was briefly part of the offering when the model first launched.

Note that this colour has only been announced for the 2023 Gladiator 2023; Jeep has yet to provide details of the 2024 edition. That new edition is likely getting the same upgrades announced for the 2024 Wrangler, but we'll see when Jeep officially presents it.

The two new colours announced aren't free, but we can rejoice that they're less expensive in Canada than in the U.S., which is rare. Each costs an extra $695 CAD north of the border and $795 USD south of it. Jeep stresses, and we repeat, that these two colours can only be ordered for a limited time.

In addition to Bikini, the Wrangler offers ten other colours. With the Gladiator, nine are available.

If only this were the case with all models, like in the heyday of the 50s, 60s and 70s.