The integration of fragrances into vehicle interiors responds to a growing understanding of the importance of sensory well-being in the driving experience. Smell, one of the five human senses, has a direct and powerful connection to our emotions and memories. By harnessing this connection, the use of carefully selected fragrances in car aims to improve mood, reduce stress and create a more pleasant, personal atmosphere for both driver and passengers.

In today's context, where the car is often perceived as an extension of personal space, providing a positive olfactory experience is becoming a key element in personalizing the vehicle interior. This not only enhances the driving experience, but also makes the occupants feel more relaxed, revitalized and at home while on the road.

The introduction of in-vehicle fragrance delivery systems, such as Lincoln's in the Nautilus 2024, is part of this trend, offering customers the opportunity to choose from a range of seven different fragrances designed to enhance the driving experience by creating a personalized ambiance within the vehicle.

The initial collection of cabin fragrances offered on Nautilus 2024 vehicles equipped with this feature includes Mystic Forest, Ozonic Azure and Violet Cashmere. Each fragrance is the result of a carefully selected blend of aromas such as cedar, patchouli, amber and various citrus fruits to create a specific olfactory experience.

Four new fragrances have been added to this selection: Cloud Balsam, Serene Seashore, Twilight Embers and Sunlight Retreat.

The fragrances were developed in collaboration with professional perfumers and Lincoln's designers, recognizing the importance of the sense of smell to the driving experience. The selected fragrances meet the standards of the International Fragrance Association (IFRA), which guarantees their quality and safety.

Lincoln's digital fragrance system uses microchip-enabled cartridges that allow for controlled diffusion via the vehicle's central touchscreen. Users can adjust the intensity of fragrance diffusion by selecting from three levels, and can also create personalized profiles for a customized experience on every trip.

