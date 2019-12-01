Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Rivian's R1S and R1T delayed until 2021 due to the pandemic

One of the most eagerly awaited debuts of the year in the electric-mobility domain was the arrival of Rivian's first model. The EV startup has been developing two products: the R1T pickup truck and the R1S SUV.

The current pandemic has played havoc with the company's plans as it has with so many others. Rivian today confirmed its scheduled first two vehicles will not debut before the end of this year as planned. The timeline has been pushed back to 2021 for the two Rivian electric vehicles first unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2018.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Rivian R1T
Photo: Rivian
Rivian R1T

In preparation for their launch, Rivian was working to retrofit a former Mitsubishi factory in Normal, Illinois. But the company had to send the workers home on March 18 after containment orders were put in place to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. A video released April 1 shows Rivian's progress in transforming the plant that was last used to build the Mitsubishi RVR (known as the Outlander Sport in the United States).

The company is taking steps to minimize the disruption to its plans - thus a handful of contractors are still on site to work on the plant's transformation. However, most of Rivian's 300 employees are at home, and are being fully paid during the temporary shutdown.

Rivian has been labeled one of the biggest rising stars in the world of electric vehicles, and it’s easy to see why. The company has managed to get its hands on billions of investment dollars by partnering with firms like Amazon, Cox Automotive and Ford, and it has received orders for future vehicles from Amazon and Ford. Rivian is preparing to build delivery vehicles for the former and an SUV for the latter’s Lincoln division.

Rivian van for Amazon
Photo: Rivian
Rivian van for Amazon

You May Also Like

Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van

Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Deli...

Rivian and Amazon have partially lifted the veil on the electric delivery van the former is working on for the latter. You’ll recall that last year Amazon pl...

The First Result of Ford and Rivian’s Partnership: a Lincoln Electric EV

The First Result of Ford and Rivian’s Partnership: a Linc...

The first vehicle to come out of the partnership between Ford and Rivian will carry the Lincoln logo. Considering the costs associated with the development o...

Rivian’s R1T to Get Tank Turn Feature

Rivian’s R1T to Get Tank Turn Feature

Rivian confirmed this week that the new all-electric R1T pickup truck currently in testing will get a tank turn feature, which will allow drivers to turn the...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Canadian Grand Prix Officially Postponed
Article
Windsor Engine plant
Ford of Canada to Manufacture 100,000 Face Sh...
Article
Nissan Rogue
Nissan still planning to launch its new Rogue...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Tesla Will Make Ventilators U...
Video
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in ...
Video
Top 10: A Virtual Journey to the World's Automobile Museums
Top 10: A Virtual Journey to ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 