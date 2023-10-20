Robert Wickens' life journey has always been intrinsically linked to speed and passion. Born in Toronto in 1989, the Canadian driver started his career in karting before venturing onto international circuits, where he earned his place among the best drivers of his generation.

An ascending star

After winning the Formula BMW USA championship in 2006, Wickens headed to Europe to conquer the Old Continent. His impressive track record was further enriched with a title in the Formula Renault 3.5 Series in 2011.

Although he was tested by the Marussia Virgin Racing Formula 1 team, F1 remained an unrealized dream. However, he shone in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) for Mercedes, winning numerous races between 2012 and 2017.

Canadian race driver Robert Wickens Photo: Hyundai

Tested by life

The wind was in Robert Wickens’ back when he joined the IndyCar Series in 2018. However, in August of that year, a horrific accident at Pocono Raceway turned his life upside down. A long list of injuries, including paralysis from the waist down, kept him away from the tracks.

This accident could have - should have - ended his career. Instead, it marked the beginning of a new adventure, a new journey.

A strong comeback

With unwavering determination and solid support, especially from his wife Karli Woods, Wickens embarked on an intense rehabilitation journey. His determination got him back to the track, this time with controls adapted to his condition.

In 2021, he tested the Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Veloster N TCR, proving he was still as competitive. The following year, he signed with Hyundai to drive the #33 Elantra N TCR and finished on the podium in his very first race with manual controls. In 2023, he set a new record and won the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge championship.

An inspirational legacy

Robert Wickens is recognized for his on-track achievements, but even more so for his extraordinary resilience. His battle against adversity, shared with the world through the media and social networks, has inspired so many people facing adversity of their own.

Behind the wheel, with Hyundai and Bryan Herta Autosport by his side, Wickens continues to make history and push the limits of what is possible. Through his journey, he reminds us that even in the darkest moments, with passion and perseverance, we can always find the light.