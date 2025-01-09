British luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce has announced an investment of 300 million pounds (about $376 million USD, or $540 million CAD) to expand its Goodwood plant in the United Kingdom. This investment aims to meet growing demand for personalized vehicles through its Bespoke and Coachbuild programs.

Personalization at the heart of the Rolls-Royce experience

In 2024, among the unique elements Rolls-Royce created for its wealthy clients were an 18-carat solid gold sculptures, intricate embroidery with over 869,500 stitches, wood veneers comprising 500 individually crafted pieces and holographic paint finishes.

The Coachbuild program, accessible by invitation only, allows customers to design a completely original vehicle, reflecting their taste and personality.

Rolls-Royce's Goodwood plant in the U.K. | Photo: Rolls-Royce

A growing factory

The Goodwood plant first opened in 2003, and in its early days it employed 300 people and produced one vehicle per day. Since then it has experienced spectacular growth, and today it employs 2,500 workers and manufactures 28 cars each day. The planned expansion will be the largest investment since the site's inauguration.

A changing market

In 2024, Rolls-Royce sold 5,712 vehicles worldwide, a drop of more than 5 percent compared to the 6,032 units sold in 2023. This decrease was anticipated, as the brand is transitioning to new models.

A vision for the future

The investment in the Goodwood plant reflects Rolls-Royce's commitment to innovation and craftsmanship. By focusing on personalization and exclusivity, the brand looks to continue to meet the expectations of its elite clientele, while strengthening its position in the luxury car market.