A Toyota Grand Highlander in 2023?

Toyota is looking at expanding its SUV lineup with the addition of a model that would be positioned between the Highlander and the Sequoia. Indeed, Automotive News reports that a Grand Highlander is in the plans. Toyota even filed an official application to register the name as early as last December.

The Grand Highlander would obviously offer more space for second- and third-row passengers. It could also offer a more practical option for larger families when going on vacation, especially with more cargo space with the second-row seats in place. Right now, the Highlander offers 2,387 litres. The Sequoia? 3,400 litres. Something in between would be desirable.

The current-generation Highlander, which debuted for 2020, is available with a 3.5L V6 engine offering 295 hp and 263 lb-ft of torque, or in hybrid configuration with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine that offers a combined 243 hp. One can imagine that the Grand Highlander would benefit from the same powertrains, although the hybrid configuration might be a little short of punch for the bigger model.

Toyota is also preparing a new Sequoia, which would debut next year as a 2023 model. It would be based on the same structure as the new Tundra pickup that is expected later this year.

And since we're talking about a presentation next year, we can imagine something at the New York Auto Show in April. Stay tuned.

