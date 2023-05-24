• The Cadillac Escalade IQ will be unveiled this year, the company has confirmed.

• This is the all-electric version of the luxury brand’s big three-row SUV.

• The model will be offered in regular (IQ) and extended-length (IQL) configurations.

We will be seeing the all-electric version of Cadillac’s biggest SUV before 2023 is out. The company confirmed it will present the 2024 Cadillac Escalade IQ and Escalade IQL this year. In the process it will become the third all-electric model in the luxury brand’s lineup, after the Lyriq and the Celestiq.

While that’s all Cadillac is confirming regarding the model right now, it is expected that the electric Escalade will sit on the same Ultium platform as GM’s other EVs. The GMC Hummer also provides a broad hint that the Escalade will be an exceptionally heavy vehicle what with the battery pack required to move it and provide it with a decent range.

This is also likely not the last new EV we’ll be seeing from Cadillac in 2023. Cadillac VP Rory Harvey said earlier this year that the automaker plans to roll out three new electric models this year.