Scout presents its first two models, scheduled for 2027

Scout Unveils First Two Models Planned for 2027

Scout, the Volkswagen Group's new electric vehicle brand, has unveiled concepts of the first two models it plans to launch between 2027 and 2028. We're talking about an SUV and a van, with production due to start in 2027.

If the name Scout rings a bell, it's the same one used by International Harvester in the 1960s to market a genuine commercial vehicle, the Scout. Volkswagen owns the model name today because in 2022 it bought Navistar, International's successor at the time, which had inherited the Scout name.

The two concepts presented have names: Traveller for the SUV and Terra for the van. The name of the former is similar to that of an SUV sold from the late 1950s to the mid-1970s, the Travelall. As for the design, it too is clearly inspired by the models of the past. A company spokesman said that the styling of the concepts was 85% that of future production versions.

Terra truck side view | Photo: Scout Motors

Both products are built on a new platform with a ladder chassis that ensures great off-road performance. Rigid rear axle, mechanical locking differentials, detachable front anti-roll bar, optional 35-inch off-road tires, over a foot of ground clearance and wide approach and departure angles are just some of the features that enthusiasts can expect from this model.

In terms of size, the two vehicles are slightly longer and more massive than the Rivian R1T and R1S, two direct rivals of the new creations.

The company promises vehicles capable of carrying 2,000 pounds, while towing capacities are around 7,000 and 10,000 pounds for the SUV and pick-up respectively.

Where we have less information is on the powertrain. Scout has indicated that the battery capacity will be sufficient to provide a range of over 550 kilometres.

Then, interestingly, a hybrid option, which Scout calls harvester (another nod to the past), will use a petrol engine to recharge the battery, extending the range to over 800 kilometres.

The 800-volt architecture will allow charging with a maximum power of 350 kW. Scout models will come standard with Tesla's NACS (North American Charging Standard) connector, and the vehicle will be able to power appliances and homes.

Inside, the layout remains simple, with 12.3-inch and 16.2-inch screens (driving information and multimedia systems). Interestingly, Scout has mentioned that buyers will be able to opt for a front bench seat. Various roof options will also be on the menu.

And, of course, you can expect to find a whole host of variants and variations in the catalogue. There is a huge potential here for Volkswagen.

We can also expect to see some of the technology introduced by Rivian with this model, particularly in terms of live updates. Volkswagen announced a $5 billion investment in Rivian earlier this year.

Production will take place at a new plant near Columbia, South Carolina. Two billion euros are expected to be invested in this site, which could eventually produce other Volkswagen Group models.

Finally, Scout is already taking reservations for its Traveller and Terra models. The company plans to set up its own direct sales and service network, similar to the Tesla model. The models will be designed so that around 80% of repairs can be carried out outside a Scout service centre.

There's no doubt that this approach is not making the brand's dealers very happy.

We'll see what sticks and what goes when the models are launched. 2027 is still a long way off. What is certain is that the two beasts with their distinctive styling will certainly appeal to their target customers.



Terra Truck - Interior | Photo: Scout Motors