This week Audi put on the global media presentation for its second-generation 2019 Audi Q3. The model debuted in North America in 2015, but it had already been sold on the European market before that, so a revamp was certainly due. What’s more, recent years have seen competitors come up with serious products to rival it, most notable the BMW X2 and Volvo XC40. Time for a makeover, indeed!

We now have the result.

A scheduling conflict prevented us from being on hand for the physical introduction of the model, but we provide you here with an overview of the changes and upgrades that have been made to the new Q3.

The design

In terms of its styling, the 2019 Q3 is easily identifiable as an Audi product, as all the brand’s distinctive signature elements are there. The good news is that the model is that the crossover more closely hews to the approach taken for the Q8 than before – definitely a positive development. Another change is the presence of some colour (as in, blue and orange) in the available options.

Clearly Audi is cognizant that it needs to pull in a younger demographic.

The interior

Regarding the cabin, the overall level of quality is higher than before, by all accounts. Those who tried the new Q3 felt they were sitting in an entry-level Audi and not a prettied-up Volkswagen – an important distinction.

In addition, Audi’s new multimedia system is easier to use even while being more advanced than before. It’s possible to trace the words you want on a pad – yes, whole words, not individual letters one after the other. Overall presentation is noticeably more modern.

Quality of construction is also found to be top-flight, as we’re used to getting from the German automaker.

As for the interior space, it is actually slightly bigger thanks to the vehicle being a few inches longer than before (the wheelbase is three inches longer). Rear passengers got most of the benefit, especially as the rear seats now sit on rails as a standard feature.

The safety features that can be added to the vehicle are many; same goes for comfort and convenience extras. As we’re talking about an Audi here, you won’t be surprised to learn that many of them are optional add-ons.

The powertrain

The 2019 Audi Q3 comes with only one engine, but it’s Audi’s highly regarded 2.0L 4-cylinder. It does come in two possible configurations. Base models will get one with an output of 184 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque, while the top trims get 228 horses and 258 lb-ft of torque to play with.

That power is relayed to the four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

As for the driving experience it offers, the consensus is that it’s excellent, but that’s hardly a surprise from Audi. We’ll of course be going into much more detail about it when we have the opportunity to test it out properly.

We’ll have to be a little patient, however. The Q3 will be making its debut in Europe and in North America in spring 2019.