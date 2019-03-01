Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

GM Issues Second Recall Related to Same Braking Issue

General Motors (GM) is having to issue a second recall of pickup trucks that it repaired just last month. The repairs carried out to fix the initial braking issue can result in a new problem arising, which involves the electronic braking system failing suddenly.

At the tail end of December, GM recalled close to 550,000 pickup trucks (and Cadillac CT6 sedans) globally due to a software issue that could inadvertently deactivate the vehicle’s anti-lock braking and electronic stability control systems.

The Detroit Free Press has reported that the software fix carried out at some GM dealerships on roughly 162,000 vehicles may have introduced a new problem with the electronic braking system.

The two recalls target 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and 2019 GMC Sierra trucks, as well as the Cadillac CT6 sedans.

Auto123 launches Shopicar!  All new makes and models and all current promotions.

GMC Sierra AT4 2019
Photo: D.Rufiange
GMC Sierra AT4 2019

The automaker says it has received over 1,600 complaints from owners of the models that were recalled and repaired at dealerships. These claim that after starting their vehicle with the OnStar application, owners are noticing that the electronic braking function doesn’t work, forcing them to apply excessive pressure on the brake pedal to get the vehicle to stop.

The original software problem that led to the first recall also meant that warning lights didn’t come on, potentially keeping the problem hidden. But owners of vehicles that had the problem worked on have been reporting seeing wrning lights go on before the electronic braking function fails.

Dealerships have told some owners that the new issue only appears when the OnStar app is used to start the vehicle.

With the new recall, dealers will install a new software update on the affected vehicles, both those that had been worked on the first time around and those that had not.

You May Also Like

GM Issues Two Recalls Affecting 900,000 Vehicles Worldwide

GM Issues Two Recalls Affecting 900,000 Vehicles Worldwide

General Motors is issuing a pair of recalls that together affect a little over 900,000 vehicles, including more than 91,000 in Canada. One recall addresses a...

GM Recalling 715,000 Pickups over a Risk of Fire When Seat Belt Pretensioners Deploy

GM Recalling 715,000 Pickups over a Risk of Fire When Sea...

GM is recalling 715,000 Chevrolet and GMC trucks due to a fire risk. The problem relates to a potential release of hot gases when the seat belt pretensioners...

General Motors Recalling 638,000 Pickups and SUVs

General Motors Recalling 638,000 Pickups and SUVs

General Motors has announced a large-scale recall of some 638,000 Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks and SUVs. On certain models one of the rear wheels could br...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Frankfurt Motor Show, 2019
The Frankfurt Auto Show is Moving Elsewhere
Article
The First Result of Ford and Rivian’s Partner...
Article
2021 Kia Sorento
Images Surface of the 2021 Kia Sorento Withou...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Kia to Help the Homeless at Super Bowl LIV
Kia to Help the Homeless at S...
Video
GM Touts Breakthrough in Trailer Towing and Braking
GM Touts Breakthrough in Trai...
Video
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian Soil
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 