Speedy Auto Service: A Legacy Driven by Passion

Speedy Auto Service has a rich history spanning seven decades, beginning in 1956 when three enthusiasts came together to create the brand many of our long-time customers affectionately remember as Speedy Muffler King.

The company quickly became a benchmark for quality service across Canada. Through hard work, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to customer service, the founders laid a strong foundation that endures to this day. Speedy Auto Service continues to prioritize customer satisfaction above all else, represented in the slogan “At Speedy, you’re a somebody.”

Evolution and Growth

Originally, Speedy Muffler King focused primarily on muffler services. Their commitment to quality quickly earned them a solid reputation and high customer satisfaction. This initial success prompted the company to expand its service offerings.

In 1993, to better reflect its broadened range of services, Speedy Muffler King rebranded as Speedy Auto Service. This change marked the beginning of a new era, extending their expertise to all aspects of automotive repair.



Speedy Garage inspection | Photo: Speedy

A Long-Term Philosophy

Speedy Auto Service's philosophy is straightforward: a firm commitment to building long-term customer relationships. This focus on customer loyalty and satisfaction has allowed the company to grow and prosper. Today, Speedy Auto Service boasts more than 65 centers across Canada, serving customers from coast to coast.

The company's strong reputation led to its association with Fix Network’s family of brands, a world leader in automotive repair services. This affiliation strengthens Speedy's ability to offer top-quality services and stay at the forefront of innovation in the automotive repair sector.

Adding to this, each Speedy Auto Service shop is managed by local community members who are passionate about vehicles and committed to providing service with honesty, integrity, and transparency. Schedule an appointment in your area by locating a Speedy Center here.

Trust and Quality

Our strong bond of trust with customers is evident in everything we do. All our services are based on seven key principles that ensure quality and reliability:

1. Transparency: Our team will analyze your vehicle's needs and show you everything before any work begins.

2. Written Estimate: You'll receive a written estimate for every repair, ensuring you never pay more than expected.

3. Authorization: No repairs are done without your authorization, providing peace of mind, especially if you leave your vehicle with us before going to work.

4. Visual Inspection: A free visual inspection is offered at most of our Speedy locations.

5. Integrity: We promise never to sell you something you don't need.

6. Prioritization: We help you prioritize repairs based on safety, maintenance, and your budget.

7. Guarantee: Every part installed and every repair is guaranteed. We offer a limited national lifetime warranty on parts and tires (exclusions and conditions apply), covering parts that break or wear out, as well as manufacturing defects, during normal use over your vehicle's lifetime.

Our commitment is comprehensive and customer-focused.

Bottom Line

At Speedy Auto Service, you're more than just a number. We prioritize you in every interaction, guided by the principle that our customers come first. Our highly trained and certified technicians are dedicated to providing comprehensive and reliable services, treating your vehicle like a valued member of our family.