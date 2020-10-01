Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

SSC Tuatara Reaches 532.8 km/h, Sets New Speed Record for a Production Car

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

A new speed record for a production car was attained this month as the SSC Tuatara reached a staggering 532.8 km/h. Yes, you read that right.

The car, created by American firm SSC (formerly known as Shelby SuperCar) and driven by Oliver Webb, broke the previous record set by the Koenigsegg Agera RS. The official figures actually refer to a speed of 508.6 km/h, as the rules for establishing the mark call for calculating the average of two peaks reached during two attempts in both directions of a road, in order to take into account wind, unevenness, etc. The two speeds must be recorded within one hour.

The previous top speed set by the Agera RS, was 447 km/h. So you could say the Tuatara did more than break the record, it smashed it to bits.

What’s most impressive, however, is the top speed achieved in one of the two attempts: 532.8 km/h. The video of the exploit remains impressive.

If you’re wondering where the Bugatti Chiron sits in all this, that car, known to be extremely fast in its own right, has reached a top speed of 490.5 km/h, but that was on a test track, which doesn't "officially" count. Even then, the SSC Tuatara was faster.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

SSC Tuatara
Photo: SSC
SSC Tuatara

The record was set on an 11-km stretch of Route 160 near Pahrump, Nevada, which was of course closed to traffic for the attempt. Driver Oliver Webb explained afterwards that in his opinion the car still had more speed in it, and that the winds had worked against him.

"There was more. With better conditions, I know we could have gone faster. As I approached 532 km/h, the Tuatara climbed nearly 35 km/h in the last five seconds. It was still pulling well. The car wasn't out of breath yet. The side winds were all that kept us from reaching the car's limit.”

- SSC Tuatara driver Oliver Webb

Under the sharp attire of the SSC Tuatara lurks a 5.9L twin-turbo V8 engine that can spit out up to 1,750 hp on E85 fuel. With 91-octane gasoline, the cavalry drops to 1,350 horses. A robotic 7-speed manual gearbox is responsible for the link between the mechanics and the wheels.

SSC Tuatara, three-quarters rear
Photo: SSC
SSC Tuatara, three-quarters rear
SSC Tuatara, rear
Photo: SSC
SSC Tuatara, rear

You May Also Like

Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor

Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor

JCB Machines has tweaked one of its tractors and made it the fastest of its kind in the world, as recognized by Guinness. The pumped-up Fastrac attainted a t...

Ford Releases Image of New Mustang GT500

Ford Releases Image of New Mustang GT500

Ford is gradually revealing new details about the next-generation Shelby GT500, an ultra-high-performance version of the Ford Mustang. It has now released a ...

1962 Shelby Cobra expected to set auction record

1962 Shelby Cobra expected to set auction record

Next month at the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California, RM Sotheby’s will auction the first-ever Shelby Cobra that was built in 1962.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The 2020 Shelby GT500, post-exercise
Firefighters in Training Trash a 2020 Shelby ...
Article
2021/2022 Genesis G70
The Genesis G70 Gets Mid-Cycle Makeover
Article
2020 Porsche Taycan S
Porsche Has Already Sold 10,000 of its Taycan
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2021 Volkswagen Golf R to Be Unveiled on November 4th
2021 Volkswagen Golf R to Be ...
Video
Acura Introduces 2021 MDX Prototype, A Harbinger of the Model’s Future Design
Acura Introduces 2021 MDX Pro...
Video
GMC Hummer to Be Unveiled During Game 1 of World Series
GMC Hummer to Be Unveiled Dur...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 