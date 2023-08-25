A $10,000 Steering Wheel for your Racing Simulator

• Porsche is offering a limited-edition racing simulator steering wheel, priced at $10,000 USD

Home-built racing simulators are becoming increasingly popular, with something to suit every budget. It's possible to have an installation for $1,000 or $2,000, but you can also sink tens of thousands of dollars into the adventure.

In fact, there's something for every taste and, above all, every budget.

Among the least expensive items are the various steering wheels available on the market. Except that Porsche has just upped the ante with a genuine GT3 racing wheel, specially designed for video games. Only 150 will be made, and the price will be high: $10,025 USD.

Carscoops reported the news.

Steering wheel of Porsche Photo: Porsche

Even at the price, it’s a safe bet all 150 will be snapped up.

This isn't the first gaming accessory bearing the Porsche logo, nor is it the first racing car steering wheel destined for gaming in 2023.

However, what makes this accessory so special is its rarity and provenance. According to Porsche, this steering wheel is "taken from an original 911 GT3 CUP, fully ergonomically optimized and developed with Porsche engineers and GT drivers". In short, it's the closest thing to what it feels like to drive a real 911 GT3 CUP.

Porsche provides details on the exact composition of its product. It's made up of 36 percent carbon-fibre, 22 percent polyurethane and 19 percent aluminum alloys, with the final 2 percent a mix of special metals. The manufacturer promises that the extreme rigidity of the structure enables it to produce highly realistic vibrations that correspond to the bumps and edges encountered in the game.

The steering wheel is equipped with a USB port that enables automatic compatibility with most PC racing simulation games as soon as it is plugged in. The twelve buttons on the front and two on the rear work in the same way as in a real GT3 car. The front-facing buttons are backlit, with adjustable brightness. Clearly, the steering wheel will fit most platforms. The satin black bracket shown in the photos is just that - a bracket, not part of the platform itself.

It even comes with a plate showing the limited-edition number.