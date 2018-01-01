We've been hearing for years that a new engine is in the works at Stellantis. The company has just revealed that engine, dubbing it the Hurricane. The inline 6-cylinder, twin-turbocharged 3.0L block will offer the power of a V8, the torque expected from a forced induction engine and the efficiency of a 6-cylinder.

The new engine is designed to fit any of the auto giant’s North American rear-wheel-drive platforms.

In terms of power, the regular version will offer 400 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque, while the higher performance variant will deliver more than 500 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. Official numbers will vary depending on which model gets it, but it gives an idea of what to expect.

The Hurricane is not a derivative of any other in the lineup; rather it was developed from scratch and is exclusively direct injection. The two versions share 96 common parts, including the block and the oil pan. The differences are in the internal components, the intake manifold, the valve train components and the turbochargers themselves. Stellantis isn't ready to share any information about turbo suppliers yet, but it says its partners will come forward soon.

The regular engine runs at a 10.4:1 compression ratio and sees its limit reached at 5800 RPM. It runs on 87 octane fuel, but premium (91) is recommended for maximum performance. The high-performance variant runs at a compression ratio of 9.4:1 and can run at 6100 RPM. In this case, premium gasoline is required.

Photo: Stellantis Logo for Stellantis' new Hurricane engines

Interestingly, rather than offering an iron block like the Hemi V8 engines, the inline 6-cylinder features an aluminum block, which helps reduce overall weight. According to Stellantis, the two mills weigh in at 430 and 441 lb, respectively. The 5.7L Hemi V8 weighs about 550 lb, the 6.4L mV8 is closer to 600.

While it may seem surprising to see a company come up with a new gasoline engine when all the industry's efforts seem to be aimed at electrification, it's important to remember that getting to the point where all the models on offer from Stellantis are electric will be a gradual, drawn-out process. In this context, the arrival of a new gasoline engine is understandable, especially since it was designed with electrification in mind (and can thus be used as part of hybrid and plug-in hybrid systems).

There’s no word on when that cohabitation may happen, however.

The new Hurricane engine will make its debut at some point in the next few months, perhaps with the new Wagoneer. After that we should see it grafted onto other models of the brand, although anyone hazarding a guess as to which ones those will be is going on pure speculation.

We may find out more at the New York Auto Show in April.