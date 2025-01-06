Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram (CDJR) has dethroned Ford as the least trusted automotive franchise, according to the latest dealer sentiment study conducted by Kerrigan Advisors. The study gathered anonymous opinions from over 635 dealers, and it highlights a plummeting level of trust in the Stellantis brands.

An alarming drop in trust

According to the survey, 72 percent of dealers surveyed have no confidence in Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, compared with 39 percent the previous year. Only 2 percent of dealers express strong confidence, while 26 percent report moderate confidence. This negative trend marks a dramatic increase in doubts about the Stellantis-owned franchise.

Ram 1500 TRX | Photo: Ram

The most and least reliable car brands for dealers

Most reliable brands (in percentage, according to dealers expressing high confidence):

1. Toyota - 83

2. Lexus - 70

3. Subaru - 57

4. Honda - 53

5. Porsche - 41

Least reliable brands (in percentage, according to dealers expressing no confidence):

1. Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram - 72

2. Infiniti - 59

3. Nissan - 58

4. Lincoln - 53

5. Ford - 37

Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally | Photo: Ford

Ford improves thanks to rethought strategy

Ford, deemed the least reliable franchises last year, has managed to improve its situation. The percentage of dealers who have no confidence in Ford has dropped by 11 points, thanks in part to a strategic shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). Erin Kerrigan, Managing Director of Kerrigan Advisors, points out that this initiative has been very well received by dealers.

Toyota: the champion of confidence

For the second year running, Toyota remains the most trusted brand, with 83 percent of dealers expressing strong confidence. Lexus, Subaru, Honda and Porsche complete the ranking. Toyota and Lexus also dominate dealers' preferences for adding new franchises in the next 12 months.

Trust influences franchise values

The results show a correlation between dealer confidence and franchise value expectations. Toyota and Lexus, among the most trusted, are also perceived as the most likely to see their value increase. On the other hand, CDJR, Nissan and Lincoln, at the bottom of the confidence scale, are associated with anticipated declines in value.

A context of consolidation

Faced with falling profitability expectations and EV-related costs, many dealers are considering selling their outlets. According to the survey, 7 percent of dealers plan to sell one or more dealerships over the next 12 months, an increase on last year. Conversely, 49 percent plan to add new dealerships.

A period of transition

The decline in confidence in Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram highlights a critical phase for Stellantis and its brands. With a changing industry and post-pandemic normalization, dealers are focusing on growth or considering exit strategies. The future of some franchises, notably CDJR, looks more uncertain than ever.