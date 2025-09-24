Stellantis Proposes Logo to Improve Pedestrian Safety

A Surprising Concept for Better Safety

The Stellantis European subsidiary, Opel, has just unveiled a surprising innovation: an SUV prototype without a metal emblem on its grille. The goal is not to offer a more modern style, but to enhance pedestrian safety, a growing concern in urban areas where SUVs are often perceived as a danger.

The concept is simple. A raised emblem on the front of a car, like Jaguar's former jumping cat, can become a dangerous point of impact. Its rigid and sometimes sharp surface increases the risk of serious injury in the event of a collision with a pedestrian. To counter this danger, Stellantis is proposing a smooth grille featuring a smart light panel.

This panel is not just for identifying the brand. It becomes a communication tool that allows the vehicle to interact with its environment. The panel can display colors and symbols that indicate, for example, that the car is stopping or driving in autonomous mode. With a quick glance at the grille, pedestrians can better understand the vehicle’s intentions—a notion that is becoming increasingly important with the silent movement of electric and autonomous vehicles.

A New Visual Language

To avoid confusion with traditional road signs, Stellantis uses new colors, such as cyan and magenta, instead of the traditional green, red, and yellow. These choices create a unique visual language that can be quickly understood by everyone, regardless of age.

This new system could eventually be integrated into the next generation of Stellantis SUVs before being extended to other models. Beyond this project, vehicles are increasingly expected to communicate with their environment (e.g., traffic signs, traffic lights), which also helps reduce congestion. However, in urban areas, the main safety issue remains the danger to pedestrians. The initiative, showcased on an Opel concept, could also be extended to other vehicle types, such as buses.

For now, the project is only in the prototype stage, and no release date has been announced. If it comes to fruition, this system could change the way we interact with cars on our roads.