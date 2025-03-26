• Stellantis looks set to ramp up production this year of Hemi V8 engines.

The Hemi V8 engine has a mythical status among Mopar product enthusiasts. For some time, it has been disappearing from Stellantis products, specifically under the leadership of former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

Since the executive’s departure, several decisions have been reversed within the company, especially in the U.S., a market Tavares was often accused of misunderstanding.

Which brings us to the Hemi V8 engine, which disappeared from the offerings of several models over the last 18 months. Of course, the Dodge Charger and Challenger ceased to be produced as we knew them, and the 5.7L block was removed from the 1500 pickup range. It’s still offered with the Durango (5.7L and 6.2L) and Jeep Wrangler 392 (6.4L).

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat | Photo: Dodge

Things look set to change. Citing anonymous sources well-versed in the matter, Mopar Insiders reports that Stellantis will soon launch production of 5.7L, 6.2L (supercharged) and 6.4L Hemi V8 engines at its Dundee, Michigan engine plant.

There’s even speculation we might see a new version with a larger displacement.

Stellantis is clearly serious about boosting sales in the U.S., and this can’t but help. Moreover, the current U.S. administration has reversed course on numerous electrification policies and made clear it will hack away at standards imposed on automakers regarding fuel economy.

For the moment, Stellantis hasn’t confirmed any plan to increase production of the Hemi engine, even if all recent indications point in that direction.