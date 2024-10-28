Stolen Cars Being Sold Online a Growing Problem

Car theft is a global scourge affecting two main categories of victims: original vehicle owners, and those who may unwittingly buy a car that has been stolen. Faced with a rise in online scams, New York's DMV (New York Department of Motor Vehicles) has issued an alert and offered up some advice on how to avoid falling into the trap.

In 2023, the New York DMV recovered 228 stolen cars, more than half of which (149) were offered for sale online, mainly on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. Very often, these vehicles are only identified as stolen when the new buyer attempts to register them. “There are many scammers out there ready to take advantage of those looking for a low-cost vehicle,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

Online platforms: A breeding ground for scams

Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist have become favorite channels for scammers looking to sell stolen vehicles. According to State Police Superintendent Steven G. James, “Buyers need to be aware that there are dishonest sellers out there ready to bilk them out of thousands of dollars. We encourage them to carefully check the vehicle's history before any purchase."

NYPD Acting Commissioner Thomas Donion also stressed the need to take precautions. “Before concluding an online transaction, it's essential to verify the seller's information, research the vehicle's history and prioritize meetings in designated security areas, including police stations under surveillance.”

Broken window of a stolen vehicle that was recovered. | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Tips for avoiding stolen car scams

The New York DMV recommends several simple but effective measures to protect yourself when buying a vehicle online. These tips are applicable to all buyers, regardless of where they live in the United States. And of course, in general Canadian car buyers can use these tips as well to avoid being scammed.

- Check vehicle history online: Use a third-party service to verify that the vehicle identification number (VIN) is not associated with a stolen car.

- Make sure the title is in the seller's name: The seller must be able to present a title in his or her own name, free of debt (lien) if applicable.

- Compare the VIN on the vehicle and on the title: The VIN number on the vehicle plate must match the VIN number on the title.

- Use a cashier's cheque for payment: A cashier's cheque limits the financial risks in the event of a dispute.

- Beware of “fake” dealers: Beware of sellers claiming to be licensed dealers with no place of business, or using out-of-state documents, plates or registrations.

- Avoid unrecognized temporary plates and certificates: Use only New York State certificates or DMV-approved facilities.

The final word

Buying a car online may seem advantageous, but it's crucial to take precautionary measures to ensure the vehicle's legitimacy. The New York DMV's advice is a valuable reminder for all buyers: always check the seller's history and identity, favor secure payment methods, and choose a safe meeting place to avoid any nasty surprises.