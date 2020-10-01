Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

More Safety and Connectivity for 2021 Subaru Ascent

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

2021 Subaru Ascent details and pricing announced for Canada.

After unveiling pricing and details of its 2021 Forester model, Subaru now announces pricing for and improvements to its Ascent mid-size SUV for the coming year.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Here’s what the Japanese automaker has in store for us (hint: it involves upgrades to the product offering in terms of safety, convenience and connectivity):

2021 Subaru Ascent, three-quarters front
Photo: Subaru
2021 Subaru Ascent, three-quarters front

Security
The Ascent was the first Subaru vehicle to get the EyeSight safety suite as standard equipment on all versions. The package includes a range of safety features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, and it helped earn the vehicle the highest IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) safety rating for the third consecutive year last year.

For 2021, the Ascent benefits from the next generation of the system. The new system adds a new lane departure assist function designed to be integrated with adaptive cruise control. Essentially, the coordinated work of the system allows the vehicle to maintain its speed and course without the driver's assistance, should the driver be inattentive for a moment.

LED directional headlights and automatic low beams are standard with every Ascent. Also, all models come standard with a rear seat check reminder (2nd and 3rd row) that reminds the driver to, well, check the rear seat when exiting the vehicle. The goal, of course, is to make sure no person or pet is left behind.

Another new feature is a seatbelt reminder system for the occupants of both rear rows. If a passenger doesn't buckle their seatbelt, the driver will know about it.

2021 Subaru Ascent, interior
Photo: Subaru
2021 Subaru Ascent, interior

Four versions
As before there are four Ascent variants in the offering for 2021: Convenience, Touring, Limited and Premier models. Pricing starts at $36,995 for the first of those. Then comes the Touring at $42,495, and it adds a few interesting features to the offer, such as a panoramic sunroof and auto-dimming exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals.

Note that Subaru has enhanced its safety offering with the inclusion of Starlink Connected Services starting with this Touring version. Starlink Connected Services allow the owner to stay connected to the vehicle to receive updates, as well as to take advantage of emergency services in the event of a collision. If the owner is not able to contact them, the vehicle will do so automatically.

Next comes the Limited variant, available for $47,995. The Limited comes with more amenities, including a 14-speaker harman/kardon audio system.

Finally, the Premier trim offers the fullest package, with virtually nothing missing from the vehicle but a kitchen sink. The cost of entry to this Ascent is $51,495.

The Ascent will start appearing at Subaru dealerships across Canada in the coming weeks.

Pricing:

2021 Ascent Limited  - $36,995
2021 Ascent Touring  - $42,495
2021 Ascent Limited  - $47,995
2021 Ascent Premier  - $51,495

2021 Subaru Ascent, front
Photo: Subaru
2021 Subaru Ascent, front
2021 Subaru Ascent, roof
Photo: Subaru
2021 Subaru Ascent, roof
2021 Subaru Ascent, second and third row of seats
Photo: Subaru
2021 Subaru Ascent, second and third row of seats
2021 Subaru Ascent, rear cargo space
Photo: Subaru
2021 Subaru Ascent, rear cargo space

You May Also Like

Price Boost, More Safety for 2020 Subaru Ascent

Price Boost, More Safety for 2020 Subaru Ascent

Subaru has revealed pricing and details for its 2020 Ascent SUV for Canada. For its second year on the market the model will be slightly costlier, but it als...

Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on S...

What are the top 10 sub-compact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 in terms of sales performance? Using pre-pandemic 2019 sales figures, Auto123 has a countdown for...

2021 Mazda CX-5 Pricing, Details announced

2021 Mazda CX-5 Pricing, Details announced

Mazda announces trim details and pricing for the 2021 Mazda CX-5, the base model of which gets a starting price of $28,500 for the next year. Buyers will enj...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
First image of the 2022 Subaru BRZ
Subaru Previews the Next BRZ
Article
Patent for range extender for the Ford F-150 electric pickup
Ford is working on a range extender for its e...
Article
The 2021 Lexus Black Editions
Lexus Outlines Changes Coming to its Models f...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

5 Simple Ways To Help Your Dealership Stand Out Using Mobility Software
5 Simple Ways To Help Your De...
Video
Acura Will Present Next-Gen MDX Prototype on Oct. 14
Acura Will Present Next-Gen M...
Video
Nissan RE-LEAF Concept Unveiled: Power When You Really, Really Need It
Nissan RE-LEAF Concept Unveil...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 