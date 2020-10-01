More Safety and Connectivity for 2021 Subaru Ascent

2021 Subaru Ascent details and pricing announced for Canada.

After unveiling pricing and details of its 2021 Forester model, Subaru now announces pricing for and improvements to its Ascent mid-size SUV for the coming year.

Here’s what the Japanese automaker has in store for us (hint: it involves upgrades to the product offering in terms of safety, convenience and connectivity):

Photo: Subaru 2021 Subaru Ascent, three-quarters front

Security

The Ascent was the first Subaru vehicle to get the EyeSight safety suite as standard equipment on all versions. The package includes a range of safety features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, and it helped earn the vehicle the highest IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) safety rating for the third consecutive year last year.

For 2021, the Ascent benefits from the next generation of the system. The new system adds a new lane departure assist function designed to be integrated with adaptive cruise control. Essentially, the coordinated work of the system allows the vehicle to maintain its speed and course without the driver's assistance, should the driver be inattentive for a moment.

LED directional headlights and automatic low beams are standard with every Ascent. Also, all models come standard with a rear seat check reminder (2nd and 3rd row) that reminds the driver to, well, check the rear seat when exiting the vehicle. The goal, of course, is to make sure no person or pet is left behind.

Another new feature is a seatbelt reminder system for the occupants of both rear rows. If a passenger doesn't buckle their seatbelt, the driver will know about it.

Photo: Subaru 2021 Subaru Ascent, interior

Four versions

As before there are four Ascent variants in the offering for 2021: Convenience, Touring, Limited and Premier models. Pricing starts at $36,995 for the first of those. Then comes the Touring at $42,495, and it adds a few interesting features to the offer, such as a panoramic sunroof and auto-dimming exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals.

Note that Subaru has enhanced its safety offering with the inclusion of Starlink Connected Services starting with this Touring version. Starlink Connected Services allow the owner to stay connected to the vehicle to receive updates, as well as to take advantage of emergency services in the event of a collision. If the owner is not able to contact them, the vehicle will do so automatically.

Next comes the Limited variant, available for $47,995. The Limited comes with more amenities, including a 14-speaker harman/kardon audio system.

Finally, the Premier trim offers the fullest package, with virtually nothing missing from the vehicle but a kitchen sink. The cost of entry to this Ascent is $51,495.

The Ascent will start appearing at Subaru dealerships across Canada in the coming weeks.

Pricing:

2021 Ascent Touring - $42,495

2021 Ascent Limited - $47,995

2021 Ascent Premier - $51,495

Photo: Subaru 2021 Subaru Ascent, front

Photo: Subaru 2021 Subaru Ascent, roof

Photo: Subaru 2021 Subaru Ascent, second and third row of seats