Subaru Canada has announced pricing for its 2021 Forester model. We also learn more details on the additions coming to each of the variant for the next model-year. us with some information concerning the additions that are being made for the new year.

The Japanese automaker's popular SUV is once again available in six different versions: Forester, Convenience, Touring, Sport, Limited and Premier. The offer starts at $28,995 and tops out at $40,095. See below for the pricing of each variant.

As for the additions consumers can expect, of note is the inclusion of automatic low beams as standard on all versions, whereas they were only offered as standard on the Touring version until now. LED directional headlights, which were standard on the Sport trim level, are now standard on all Forester models.

All Forester trims will also benefit from the rear seatbelt reminder system. We're used to this technology for the front seats, but not for the rear, so this is an interesting safety addition. Also worth noting is that, as with other of the brand’s models, the EyeSight safety suite is also included with all versions.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Subaru 2021 Subaru Forester, profile

Among the equipment that also comes with every Forester are the X-Mode off-road driving system, heated front seats, automatic climate control, a rearview camera with a self-cleaning system, as well as USB ports on the front centre console. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications are also supported by the Subaru Starlink multimedia system, as is Bluetooth telephony.

There are some adjustments being made to the offerings on individual trims in the Forester lineup. The Convenience model, for example, has USB ports in the rear and pockets on the back of the front seats; the heated steering wheel is now standard on Touring and Sport models; and the Limited model features a driver's alert system and an 8-way power adjustable passenger seat. These last two functions were previously available on the Premier variant only.

All in all, every Forester offers a little more for 2021. Here's the pricing breakdown for each of the versions of the 2021 Subaru Forester:

Forester $28,995

Convenience $32,595

Touring $34,395

Sport $35,795

Limited $38,795

Premier $40,095

Photo: Subaru 2021 Subaru Forester, three-quarters front