The WRX is getting a facelift from Subaru for 2022, details of which were announced previously. Now Subaru Canada has revealed the price range, and here's what it looks like – though first, a quick reminder of what to expect from the model.

First, because this is after all a performance-oriented product, it's worth noting the presence of a new engine, a turbocharged 4-cylinder that now offers 271 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. That's only three more horsepower than the old one, while torque remains the same. How power is delivered depends on the customer: it could be either a 6-speed manual transmission or Subaru's new CVT-style performance transmission. Subaru's all-wheel drive system will of course be included.

The lineup consists of five trims in all: WRX, Sport, Sport with EyeSight, Sport-tech and Sport-tech with EyeSight.

Aesthetically, the model is still plenty recognizable, but Subaru has made a number of improvements to give the WRX better aerodynamics.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru WRX, front

Pricing

The offer starts, logically enough, with the base WRX version. Priced at $30,995, it comes with a 6-speed manual transmission, a seven-inch screen for the multimedia system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications, and heated cloth-covered sport seats. This entry-level offering comes with 17-inch wheels (18-inch wheels come into the offering higher up the ladder).

With the Sport variant, the price of entry rises to $35,495. Equipment upgrades include an 11.6-inch screen for the multimedia system, which gives access to audio, heating and climate-system controls. Which is not necessarily a good thing, mind you…

Beyond that, premium fabric covers the seats and a few safety features are added to the mix (approaching vehicle detection, blind spot monitoring, lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert).

The Sport version with EyeSight, priced at $38,095, is notable in that it comes with the auto transmission. The EyeSight system, now in its fourth generation, benefits from improved software that offers a wider field of vision, as well as an electric brake booster that helps reduce braking distance during a sudden stop.

Next is the Sport-tech model at $39,295. Navigation is included, the seats get softer fabric and ultrasuede accents, the rear seats are heated and a Harman/Kardon sound system with subwoofer and 11 speakers is included. When you add the EyeSight package and automatic transmission, the price jumps to $41,895.

Customers will choose according to the goodies they want included in their WRX, of course, but from where we sit it's clear that for the driving fan, the base version is still an interesting deal at around $30,000. Paying close to $42,000 for the WRX, on the other hand, well… it might make some pause. Assess your needs carefully.

The 2022 Subaru WRX is expected to hit dealerships this spring.