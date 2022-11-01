• Subaru will introduce the next generation of its Impreza at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

• The styling of this next Impreza will give us an idea of the styling of the next Crosstrek, one of the next to be redesigned within the range.

With the Los Angeles Auto Show just around the corner, the automakers that will be presenting new vehicles are taking the opportunity to give us glimpses of them to make sure consumers don't forget them.

Earlier this week Toyota showed us two images of the next Prius. Now it's Subaru teasing another view of the next-generation Impreza.

After earlier this week seeing an image of the silhouette, here’s one that shows part of the front grille and one of the headlights.

Photo: Subaru 2024 Subaru Impreza, front grille, headlight

Of course, it doesn't show much, but it gives a little idea. By the way, to know what to expect, a look at the brand's other more recent products will help. Subaru has a reputation for being very conservative when it comes to design, so we shouldn't expect a revolution with the Impreza.

That said, the model is significant, as compact cars are becoming increasingly rare in the market. It's reassuring that Subaru decided to continue on with this model, despite the presence of the Crosstrek in the lineup. Incidentally, the styling of this new Impreza will give us an idea of the next version of the SUV.

More details will follow next week as we walk the floor of the auto show.