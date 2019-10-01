Subaru has announced that it will be issuing a couple of major recalls for two separate issues. The first involves nearly half a million Crosstrek and Impreza models, the second just over 400,000 Crosstrek and Forester SUVs.

Recall number one

The problem relates to ignition coils that could degrade and cause engine stalling. The automaker says incidents involving this situation are "extremely rare" and that no accidents or injuries have been reported.

The campaign targets 466,205 Impreza models from the 2017 through 2019 model-years, as well as Crosstrek SUVs from the 2018 and 2019 model-years. Subaru said it will notify affected owners by mid-June. The fix will involve checking and updating the engine control module programming and replacing the ignition coils.

Recall number two

In another recall, Subaru is targeting 405,000 2019 Crosstrek and Forester SUVs to check and tighten rear stabilizer bracket bolts that could loosen and cause damage. The automaker says that in this case, too, there have been very few reported incidents and no known accidents or injuries.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has not yet listed these two recalls on its website, and they are not currently listed on the Transport Canada website. We will update this news when we have more information.

