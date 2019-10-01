Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Two Major Recalls at Subaru

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Subaru has announced that it will be issuing a couple of major recalls for two separate issues. The first involves nearly half a million Crosstrek and Impreza models, the second just over 400,000 Crosstrek and Forester SUVs.

Recall number one
The problem relates to ignition coils that could degrade and cause engine stalling. The automaker says incidents involving this situation are "extremely rare" and that no accidents or injuries have been reported.

The campaign targets 466,205 Impreza models from the 2017 through 2019 model-years, as well as Crosstrek SUVs from the 2018 and 2019 model-years. Subaru said it will notify affected owners by mid-June. The fix will involve checking and updating the engine control module programming and replacing the ignition coils.

Recall number two
In another recall, Subaru is targeting 405,000 2019 Crosstrek and Forester SUVs to check and tighten rear stabilizer bracket bolts that could loosen and cause damage. The automaker says that in this case, too, there have been very few reported incidents and no known accidents or injuries.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has not yet listed these two recalls on its website, and they are not currently listed on the Transport Canada website. We will update this news when we have more information.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2019 Subaru Forester
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2019 Subaru Forester

You May Also Like

Subaru Recalling 2017-2019 Crosstrek, Impreza Models Over Engine Issues

Subaru Recalling 2017-2019 Crosstrek, Impreza Models Over...

Subaru is issuing out two recalls related to engine problems in its 2017-2019 Crosstrek and Impreza models. Some 670,000 vehicles are affected in all.

Subaru Recalling 2.26M Vehicles Over Brake Light Switch Issue

Subaru Recalling 2.26M Vehicles Over Brake Light Switch I...

Subaru has just announced it is issuing the biggest recall in its history. The recall impacts 2.26 million vehicles across the globe and concerns a problem w...

Subaru Halts Production of Crosstrek and Forester Over Steering Issue

Subaru Halts Production of Crosstrek and Forester Over St...

After discovering a problem with a power-steering component, Subaru has been forced to halt production of its Crosstrek, Impreza and Forester models. Some 10...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Steve Stone's 1963 Chevrolet Corvette
Owner Logs 940,000 km On His 1963 Chevrolet C...
Article
2013 Toyota Venza
Toyota Recalling 373,000 Older Venzas Over Ai...
Article
Matchbox Miniatures Also Going Green
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 