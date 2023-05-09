• Subaru is using unused airbag materials to make reusable bags.

• Because of the materials used, the bags are stronger than the usual cloth shopping bags.

• This is a unique way to reduce the amount of waste in the manufacturing process.

Typically, news related to the automotive industry consists of relevant information such as the arrival of new models, the disclosure of prices concerning them, the recall of a particular product, etc.

But sometimes, there are those that are more unusual, totally original or unexpected. Such as the one about Subaru now offering reusable bags made from unused airbag fabrics.

We hadn't thought of that one.

The effort is a serious one, though. The company has set a goal to reduce waste in its manufacturing process. Indeed, Subaru’s bags are made from residual materials usually discarded at the factory where the airbags are made. To create the bags, Subaru worked with a Japanese supplier, Toyoda Gosei, which is part of the Toyota Group.

Reusable bags made by Subaru Photo: Subaru

That company has been in business since 1949; in addition to making airbags, it manufactures seals, fuel tank components, LEDs, instrument panels and consoles. The company supplies a large number of parts to automakers, and given the close ties between Toyota and Subaru, the partnership makes sense. As a reminder, the Japanese giant owns 20 percent of Subaru. The two companies collaborate on certain models, namely the Subaru BRZ/Toyota GR86 duos, as well as the new Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra electric SUVs.

The airbags being re-purposed by Subaru and Toyoda Gosei are made of a special nylon material that is flame-resistant and impervious to gases. They are also designed to last a long time, as they must remain functional for years, even decades, under various conditions. Needless to say, most reusable shopping bags currently in circulation are nowhere near that strong.

Reusable fabric bags Photo: Subaru

The bags are white, but have stripes that can be Subaru's signature blue, or STI's signature pinkish red. For now, the bags are only sold in Japan, at a price of about $23-24 CAD.