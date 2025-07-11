Subaru has a "surprise" global reveal lined up for next week, but it just gave the name and a first teaser image ahead of the unveiling set for July 17 in New York.

Get ready to meet the Subaru Uncharted, an all-electric, two-row SUV set to debut for the 2026 model-year.

The Uncharted becomes Subaru's third BEV, after the Solterra and the forthcoming Trailseeker SUV, introduced at the New York Auto Show earlier this year.

| Photo: Subaru

The new all-electric Toyota CH-R | Photo: Toyota

Subaru’s teaser image doesn’t reveal all that much, not surprisingly, but we can deduce from it the general format, that of a smaller vehicle. It seems evident that what we’re looking at is a cousin of the recently announced all-electric Toyota C-HR coming to market soon.

It may seem somewhat surprising to see an EV like this come down the pike at a time when the winds aren’t exactly blowing in a favourable direction of electric models – especially in the U.S.

And in fact, last May, Subaru CEO Atsushi Osaki said the company was starting a rethink of its electrification strategy, including when it would invest, as several uncertainties loom regarding future emissions regulations.

But Osaki also said that Subaru's overall direction towards electrification remained unchanged; it was more that the pace of model introductions and the amount of money invested in the technology were under review.

The company expects a decline in sales of EVs, at least in the short term. Osaki said in May that “We are reevaluating our plans, including the timing of investments, in light of not only today’s rapidly changing environment but also medium- to long-term external business factors surrounding our company.”

That was before the announcement of the withdrawal of federal subsidies in the United States, scheduled for late September. Which of course means that when the Uncharted SUV arrives, it won't benefit from any incentives. On the other hand, if it is indeed CH-R-sized, its price should be more affordable.

Auto123 will be on hand in NYC for the big reveal of the little EV, so stay tuned.